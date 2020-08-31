James E. Emley of Emporia died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Newman Regional Health. He was 81.
Jim was born on May 1, 1939 the son of Ray W. (Sr.) and Clayoma (Pope) Emley. He married Paula Balliod on November 5, 1961 in Emporia, Kansas. They later divorced. He later married Harriet Kessler Johnson on June 15, 2005 at Miami, Oklahoma. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Harriet of the home; daughters, Rhonda Emley of Enid, Oklahoma, and Robin Emley of Emporia, Kansas; granddaughters, Jordan (Dylan) Frederiksen, Jenna Peterson, and Janae (Matt)Wayman; great-grandson, Maverick James Frederiksen; brothers, Ray Emley, Marvin Emley both of Emporia, George (Jeanne) Emley, Wakarusa, KS, and Warren Emley, Florida; sisters, Carolee Bussjaeger, Missouri, Vera (Loren) Lutes, Ozawkie, KS, Margie Ross, and Delores (Terry) Turner, all Emporia.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Rose Emley, Geraldine Green and Alice Buss.
Jim was a salesman for Rainbo Baking Company for 29 years. He served in the Army National Guard.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Hartford Cemetery, Hartford. The family will greet friends and family an hour prior to the service. The family request you wear a mask. Memorial contributions to Children’s Mercy Hospital can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas. You can leave online condolences at www.robertblue.com.
