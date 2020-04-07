Mary Alice Weller of Sedalia, Missouri died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the E.W. Thompson Health & Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia, Missouri. She was 80.
The private graveside services will be held at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.