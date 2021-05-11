The Emporia Gazette
BaseballMay 7
Mission Valley 15, Northern Heights 4.
Mission Valley 17, Northern Heights 1.
Softball
May 7
Mission Valley 16, Northern Heights 0.
Mission Valley 11, Northern Heights 0.
May 8
Chase County 17, Northern Heights 2.
Northern Heights 1, Chase County 0.
