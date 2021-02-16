Local utility providers Evergy and 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative are reporting that customers are subject to further controlled blackouts overnight and through Wednesday.
Blackouts could begin as early as 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Evergy.
"There’s still extreme stress on the SPP system caused by the continued unprecedented cold weather," Evergy said in a post to social media. "Power plants throughout the region have been running at capacity for long periods.
"The SPP has said we may be asked to implement temporary power outage events tonight and tomorrow morning. Between 8 p.m. tonight and Wednesday morning our service area is at risk for additional outages. You can do your part to help us, your neighbor and our region by conserving energy for the next 24-48 hours."
4 Rivers Coop GM/CEO Dennis Svanes said additional blackouts tonight or Wednesday would likely be affecting the same members affected earlier today.
For more information and updates follow Evergy and 4 Rivers Coop on Facebook.
To prepare and stay safe, make sure phones, tablets and other devices are charged. Also, have an emergency kit on hand with blankets, warm layers of clothes, flashlights and batteries.
