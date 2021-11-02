A Lyon County bridge is now at new heights, to make travel on the turnpike less troubling.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced Tuesday that Road B is open again over the highway. It was closed Friday, August 27 to lift the bridge from a clearance of 14 feet two inches to 15 feet nine inches.
The work was scheduled to take six to seven weeks. But a rainy October may have slowed things down, as the opening comes after more than nine weeks. Crews make them higher by placing hydraulic pistons on top of the bridge support.
A video prepared by the KTA says the added 19 inches will “aid freight movement on the turnpike and decrease commercial traffic on local roadways.”
Another Lyon County bridge over the turnpike is “nearing completion,” an October construction report said. That's the Road 220 bridge, close to the Emporia service area. Road 220 remains closed between Road J and K-99.
The KTA identified 11 bridges statewide in need of a lift. Next year's to-do list includes one near the intersection of Road K and Road 210.
