Emporia City Commissioners will discuss keeping chickens within city limits during its Wednesday study session.
Chickens have not been allowed outside of agricultural zoned areas since 2012. A number of citizens have expressed interest in keeping chickens over the years.
The commission's agenda shows staff have prepared a comparison chart of regulations from the 10 largest cities in Kansas that allow chickens, as well as the previous chicken regulations in the city of Emporia.
Staff have recommended a $50 permit fee, a required inspection, written permission from a landlord and a maximum of four chickens allowed per property. Roosters are not being recommended.
The recommendations state that chickens must be in a fully enclosed chicken coop or run at all times, and must be located outside in the backyard only.
We'll have more information on this Wednesday.
(1) comment
No thanks. Have enough critters running around emporia.
