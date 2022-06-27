A Texas resident was killed Monday morning in a rollover ATV crash in southeast Lyon County. A man from Hartford was seriously injured.
A statement from the Sheriff’s Office later said Chelsea Moore, 30, of Hunt, Texas, was found dead inside a Polaris RZR, which was partially in a ditch on Road V near Road 50.
A second person in the side-by side ATV, Ian Ellender, 31, of Hartford was rushed to Newman Regional Health. Undersheriff John Koelsch said his injuries are not considered life threatening.
First responders were sent to the area around 5:55 a.m. Neither person in the Polaris was wearing a seat belt.
