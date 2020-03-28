Saturday's COVID-19 situation report from Lyon County Public Health showed the the county has six positive cases and indicates community transmission.
As far as demographics, three women and three men between the ages of 40 and 75 have been identified in the county. Five of the cases are travel-related. The positive case unrelated to travel leads Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively to believe there is community transmission within the county. An additional challenge of community transmission is the potential for asymptomatic transmission. An individual is capable of spreading COVID-19 without the knowledge of being positive.
“We’re seeing a lot of folks having asymptomatic COVID-19, which means that, though we understand that traditional symptoms of COVID are the high fever and the respiratory issues … you can actually have COVID-19 and not display those symptoms,” Public Information Officer Verlin Conkle said in a phone interview.
With spring unfolding, Conkle also said to not assume that typical allergy symptoms are allergies and to stay home if feeling unwell.
The county implemented a stay-at-home order that went into effect March 26. The county’s order is more restrictive than Governor Laura Kelly’s state-wide stay-at-home order, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
“They’re both a stay-at-home order, so that’s what our people need to do — limit their travel just to essential travel,” Hively said.
Essential travel destinations include places of work, as well as places to pick up food and medications. Medical care and emergency services are also still offered.
Whereas the state order allows anyone to gather in a group of 10 or fewer, Lyon County has prohibited gatherings of anyone other than immediate household family members. This includes religious services, funerals, weddings and the like.
Hively said gatherings like these put people at risk. Lyon County Public Health also ordered restaurant spaces to be closed, but is still allowing curbside pickup, delivery and drive-thru options.
“For the most part, I think everyone is doing their best to try to follow those guidelines,” Hively said. “I know it’s really tempting, as spring weather is coming about, you want to get outside and just hang out with your friends and family. We still recommend you limit that to your immediate household family members and practice those safe distances of six feet apart.”
Conkle said there is no apparent end in sight, because “the amount of cases that we are finding is growing exponentially,” he said.
“There’s no way, at this point, to determine when we will ‘level the curve,’ as the term has been said,” he said. “We’ll have to see things starting to slow down a little bit, and right now, they’re still in the ramping up.”
For more information on COVID-19, including daily county updates, FAQs and state order resources, visit FlintHillsHealth.org. Updates will be made at approximately 3 p.m. daily. Conkle said the county’s numbers may look slightly different than the numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment because the county receives updates at a different time than the state. Updates will also be shared to the Lyon County Public Health Facebook page.
For anyone interested in donating supplies to health officials, contact Flint Hills Community Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Josh Ballenger at 620-208-3741
The curve is scary steep... the number of US cases has been doubling every 3-4 days and the number of deaths have doubled in the past two days. Predictions say this isn't expected to slow down for another 3 weeks. And to top it off Trump just scared a ton of potentially infected people into fleeing New York and New Jersey.
Staying home and taking this seriously is how we will slow the spread and ultimately help our hospitals from becoming overrun like what happened in Italy. Those claiming shelter in place won't work, stay at home orders are unconstitutional, this is a mild flu or cold with lower deaths, or that it is time to get back to work, are the people who don't comprehend the seriousness of this and are helping this virus spread. Saaaad.
