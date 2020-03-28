Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.