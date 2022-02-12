When Amy and Johnnie Thomas decided to get married in Cottonwood Falls, they hadn’t exactly planned on doing it in a snowstorm.
“The night before I was calling [our photographer] Thomas Felts and I was like, ‘Maybe we should change the date,’” Amy Thomas said with a laugh. “He’s like, ‘No, we’re doing it tomorrow. ... I’ll see you tomorrow.’”
So, at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2, the couple took their vows in front of the Citizens State Bank stone installation. It was 20 degrees.
Johnnie and Amy met a few years ago when they both lived and worked in Branson, Mo. Johnnie was Amy’s boss but she used to jokingly tell her coworkers that he was her boyfriend. A cancer survivor, Amy had been in Missouri for surgery after issues getting treatment in Kansas.
“I had moved to Branson so my mom could assist me in caring for my son while I was healing,” she said. “His father passed away in 2016.”
Amy moved back to Emporia after she had recovered and that could have been the end of the story ... had Amy not gone back to Branson last summer to visit her mom and see some friends for the Fourth of July.
“I stopped in to say ‘hi’ to all of my old coworkers,” she said. “They mentioned my ‘boyfriend’ was there. I was like, ‘Where?’”
Later that day, Johnnie texted Amy and asked her if she would like to watch the fireworks show.
“I don’t think we’ve been separate since then,” she said.
When the couple decided to get married, they hired Thomas Felts to take photos. It was Felts who ultimately suggested the couple get married in Cottonwood Falls.
“Right up to the very minute I kept questioning it,” Amy said. “The roads are kind of crazy. Driving over there there’s a lot of accidents and it’s snowing. I’m really glad he talked us into doing it.”
There were a few things the Thomases would have changed about the day. The weather prevented all of their children and parents from attending. But they did have unexpected audience from people inside Citizens State Bank.
“The people that were cheering for us kind of made up for that,” Amy said.
Amy’s friend Brenna Mercer presided over the ceremony and another friend, Kristen Hughes, made the cake.
“Every step of the way everything kind of laid in place,” Johnnie said.
“It’s still turned out perfect,” Amy agreed. “I think it turned out better because it did snow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.