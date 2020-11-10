Saturday marked the beginning of the end of a bitter and ugly election cycle. The Associated Press projected former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election, with 75.5 million votes — the most received by any presidential candidate in U.S. history — and 290 electoral votes.
And, should the results hold, with him comes another historical moment.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is the first woman and woman of color to be elected into the position. Her father was Jamaican. Her mother, the daughter of an Indian diplomat.
The glass ceiling that women have been pounding at for generations has been shattered.
When Harris took the stage Saturday evening in Wilmington, Delaware, in a Suffragette-white suit 100 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, the significance of the moment was not lost on me.
Truth be told, I was an emotional mess.
Harris said that, while she may be the first woman to hold the office of vice president, she will not be the last. Mentioning the women who came before her, who “fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all, including the Black women who are often, too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy,” Harris herself represents many facets of the long-coveted American dream.
As she reflected on the struggles and determinations of those who came before, Harris stood on their shoulders and broke barriers for us all.
“Dream with ambition,” she urged America’s youth. “Lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they’ve never seen it before, but know that we will applaud you every step of the way.”
Those words were a much needed balm after a long and contentious election, and as Harris said, now it when the real work begins.
It’s time for us to come together, to show our children that there is more to life than partisan politics. To show our girls that they can be the vice president or president one day.
Harris is right: she may be the first, but she will most certainly not be the last.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
