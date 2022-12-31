Two local organizations will be serving up some chips and salsa next month, but with a fun twist.
Emporia Spanish Speakers and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow invite the community to Chips Con Salsa — a five class dance series designed to teach the basics of salsa dancing. The class is led by Rebeca Herrera and Deon Morrow, who met during a shared session of the Leadership Emporia Academy.
“We were talking about how we can make a difference in our community, or how we can have an impact on the community, and we figured why not join two different cultures into one by doing something like this?” Herrera said. “I reached out to HOTT and Emporia Spanish Speakers, and they were all on board, so we ran with the idea.”
Herrera has years of experience in salsa dancing, while Morrow does not.
“Deon was focused enough to learn salsa so he could be my dancing partner,” she said.
“I love to dance and I love salsa music,” Morrow added. “It’s one of those things where it just kind of came together.”
The class is designed for beginners, with about a month between each class. Herrera said the hope is people will be practicing between sessions.
The classes are 6 - 8 p.m. on Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 3, March 24, and April 21.
“The first class we are going to show you the into step, second class we are going to show you a little more,” she said, adding that each class will include more progressions and movements. By the end of the five class program, participants will have learned the full choreography.
A final Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 6 will have participants debut what they have learned.
The classes will be held on the third floor of the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St. Herrera said the location was chosen because the class is also serving as a fundraiser for the museum.
“The funds that they are going to be receiving is going to be to bring in more Latino culture [to the museum],” she said. “They are going to be using the funds to do translations, to bring in different history from our Latino ancestors that are here in Emporia. It’s going to be something really neat for our Latino community.”
HOTT spokesperson Sally Sanchez said there are a lot of Latino families with deep roots in Emporia, and the goal is to be able to celebrate their accomplishments and contributions to the community.
“This year we had a Hispanic heritage exhibit at the history center,” she said. “We had some dancers and we had a little bit of information about our heritage.”
Sanchez said she’s also talked with LCHC deputy director Lisa Soller about bringing more events to the history center.
The cost per couple to participate is $100, and space is limited to the first 20 couples to sign up.
Morrow said, so far, response has been strong with 13 slots filled already.
Herrera said she doesn’t want anyone to feel discouraged from signing up, even if they “have two left feet.”
“I have taught many different types of people,” she said. “At the end of the day, they have a left foot and a right foot. They end up being able to coordinate and do a little cha-cha here and there.”
And, if this first class is successful, more classes will follow.
“The way I see it, this is a trial run,” Morrow said. “There is more to come. We are going to be moving ideas around, but the main thing is just bringing Emporia together and really celebrating what we have here.”
To sign up for Chips Con Salsa, visit https://www.emporiaspanishspeakers.com.
