Emergency crews responded to the report of a structure fire in Emporia Friday morning.
At about 8:45 a.m. Friday, scanner traffic indicated a structure fire at 1018 Sunnyslope Street. When fire crews arrived, they noted smoke in the second story of the structure.
As of 9:15 a.m., the fire was under control. According to EFD Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage, firefighters attended to a furnace motor that ignited. No injuries were reported and the house suffered only light smoke damage.
Traffic is still being blocked off on Sunnyslope Street from Ninth Avenue to 12th Avenue, but should be clear shortly.
