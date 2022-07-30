Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“Girls with Bright Futures,” by Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman, Sourcebooks Landmark, 2021, $16.99.
College admissions season at Seattle’s Elliott Bay Academy is marked by glowing acceptances from top-tier institutions and students as impressive as their parents are ambitious. But when Stanford alerts the school it’s allotting only one spot to EBA for their incoming class, three mothers discover the competition is more cutthroat than they could have imagined.
Tech giant Alicia turns to her fortune and status to fight for her reluctant daughter’s place at the top. Kelly, a Stanford alum, leverages her PTA influence and insider knowledge to bulldoze the path for her high-strung daughter. And Maren makes three: single, broke, and ill-equipped to battle the elite school community aligning to bring her superstar down.
That’s when, days before applications are due, one of the girls suffers a near-fatal accident, one that doesn’t appear to be an accident at all.
As the community spirals out of control, three women will have to decide what lines they’re willing to cross to secure their daughters’ futures...and keep buried the secrets that threaten to destroy far more than just college dreams.
If you’re tired of doom-scrolling and news-cycle-overload, often the trick is to break it up with something fun. Girls With Bright Futures was definitely that! Parents want what’s best for their children, and that includes admission into a good college. What makes a good college, you may ask? According to the mothers in this book, Stanford and only Stanford.
While the affluent parents in this story may not be the most relatable in terms of resources, it didn’t really affect my enjoyment. Actually, it was a little like watching some reality TV shows: bewildering, ridiculous, and highly entertaining. Somewhere in the pages of this book there was an interesting commentary on privilege and parental vs. child wants and needs, but mostly it was just laugh-out-loud funny. If you’re nearing the end of summer and want one more fun book to read, I would recommend this one!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.