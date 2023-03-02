The Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) conducted a site visit evaluation of Flint Hills Technical College's (FHTC) Dental Assisting Program on Oct. 13 - 14, 2022.
The Commission is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the United States Department of Education. At its February 9, 2023 meeting, CODA granted FHTC's Dental Assisting Program the accreditation status of "Approval without reporting requirements."
This top tier accreditation status is granted only when a dental assisting program is in complete compliance with all CODA standards and policies.
"The Dental Assisting Program at Flint Hills Technical College in Emporia, Kansas continues to provide high quality education by encouraging and giving the students the opportunity to earn a certificate of completion and take the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) examination through the Dental Assisting National Board," the visiting CODA committee stated in the report.
