Sally Bohac Hannah, 85, of Emporia, Kansas, died March 2, 2022. Sally was born April 1, 1936 in Tyndall, South Dakota to Charles and Gladys Bohac.
Sally graduated from Cottey College in 1956 and the University of Montana in 1958, with a bachelor of arts in theater. A highlight of her young adult life was acting and directing in the Big Fork (MT) Summer Playhouse, where she made lifelong friendships. Sally was straightforward with all that knew her, and her irreverent sense of humor rarely missed the mark. Sally had a green thumb, which was evident by her plant-filled homes. She was ahead of her time when she began regular compost and recycling practices in the 1970s. She rarely missed watching the Kansas Jayhawks play basketball, was a proud member of P.E.O., and loved participating in her gourmet group. Sally was willing to attend almost any theater production or sporting event regardless of caliber. She passed along a passion for fitness and health, notwithstanding a martini, shaken not stirred, of course. Sally was steadfast in her generosity, giving to many and always focused on the less fortunate. Her biggest loves however, were her children and grandchildren.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; and is now reunited with her loving husband of 37 years, Larry. She is survived by her son, Scott (Jennifer) Hannah of Shawnee, KS; daughters, Sydney (Corday) Goddard of Green Bay, WI, Stephanie Hannah of Indianapolis, IN, Sarah (Mike) Spurlock of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Susan (Drew) Armbruster of Austin, TX; brother, Chuck (Elizabeth) Bohac; sister, Judy Murphy; and seven grandchildren, Seton, Hayley, Ella, Max, Owen, Tatum and Hannah.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Big Fork Summer Playhouse at www.bigforksummerplayhouse.com, PO Box 456, Bigfork, MT 59911, or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
