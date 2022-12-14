The Emporia High School softball program has a new coach after the USD 253 Board of Education approved the hiring of Annelise Rockley Wednesday evening.
Rockley has been the assistant EHS softball coach where she is also a special education teacher. Prior to that, she worked at Crosswinds Mental Health Center as a school-based case manager at EHS.
“I have great respect for this program and those who have played for and contributed to EHS softball. I have no doubt our team will be full of individual strength, but building trust and cohesiveness on the field will be our focus,” Rockley said in a written release. “I especially look forward to bringing back our returners, welcoming newcomers, and overall instilling confidence, integrity, and teamwork; skills these players will use beyond the sport itself. I am thankful for this opportunity and excited to get started!”
Beau Welch, assistant principal/athletic director at EHS said Rockley was the ideal choice to lead the program.
“We are excited to offer Ms. Rockley the opportunity to be the head coach of our softball program," he said. "She is familiar with our student-athletes and has been a part of the program for the past few seasons. She brings experience, competitiveness, and a passion for our school as our new head softball coach."
Rockley has a Master’s degree in School Counseling with Clinical Counseling and a Bachelor of Science degree from Emporia State University. She is currently taking courses to complete a Master of Science degree in Special Education from Fort Hays State University. Rockley played softball collegiately at Emporia State University and Highland Community College where she earned all-conference honors as a utility player at both schools.
Rockley will fill the coaching vacancy that was created when Aaron Hammond, the former head coach resigned last month.
