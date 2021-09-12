Around 200 people turned out for Corner House Inc.'s 2nd annual Recovery in the Park event Saturday at Peter Pan Park, as families and friends celebrated triumph over all stages of addiction.
Corner House staff were pleased with the turnout and location; there was space to spread out and plenty of ways to keep children entertained.
"It's been perfect with the kids," Autumn Irwin, licensed addiction counselor and community education and advocacy director, said. "We've got the splash pad and the playground, we brought out cornhole. There's an overabundance of tables; it's just perfect."
Board President Raymond Rogers said the event was meeting — and exceeding — the board's expectations.
"It's exactly what we were hoping for and I think we can build from here," he said. "I bet there were more than 100 people here when we started eating and more people are migrating over. It's really cool as a board member just saying, 'go for it,' and it happens."
Three bands — Carving Canyons, Twisted Dragon and All From Nothing — performed during the event, donating their time for the day.
Irwin said Recovery in the Park was meant to be a celebration as well as a way to offer resources to the community. Several people came up to her during the event, she said, and asked for information about Corner House.
"I had the opportunity to sit down and explain to them exactly what Corner House was, the people that we service in the community and the struggle that a lot of individuals that was affected by the disease of addiction [experience], the process that they have to go through to become sober and maintain that — that it's changing your thinking ultimately," she said. "Other than that we've had some great turnout and a great dynamic between the individuals here."
Irwin said events like Recovery in the Park were good ways to bring more visibility to addiction recovery programs and opened the door for people who may be struggling.
"I've been bouncing around and talking to different people," she said. "I tell them about our facility and the resources we have available and just to never hesitate to come through the front door."
Irwin said it was important to shine the line on addiction and celebrate the successes of those struggling with the disease.
"We have got to bring addiction to the light and start celebrating recovery more as a community," she said. "It is something that so many individuals may strive for and it is a minute by minute, second by second obstacle they encounter on the daily. They know there is only one thing they have to do and that is to stay sober."
Irwin encouraged anyone with questions to call Corner House for more information or just stop by the facility.
"We want people to stop by and ask questions," she said. "We just want people to know that we're here and we've been here for 45 years."
Corner House is located at 418 Market St. and can be reached at 620-342-3015.
