Emporia High doubles pair Taylor Moorman and Brenden Kienholz finished 11th of 24 at the 5A state boys tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The duo got off to a quick start, beating Barreno and Perkins of Highland Park 6-0, 6-1 before dispensing of Mill Valley’s Stove and Verdict 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.
However, Moorman and Kienholz then fell to Steven and Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-2, 6-4 to end their hopes of a state championship. They then dropped consecutive matches to Maize’s Murrell and Rogers and Maize South’s Eskridge and Krum by scores of 9-3 and 9-8(4) respectively.
The partners capped off a successful year with a win, beating Musser and Thompson from Newton 9-4 to claim 11th place and finish the weekend with a 3-3 mark.
This was the final competition in Moorman’s career, which included appearances in the state tournament in each season, two of which he reached with Cameron Kienholz, who graduated in 2019.
Brenden Kienholz, a junior, will return next season in search of a new doubles partner and a third trip to state.
