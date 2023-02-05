A steady crowd came out to support the Emporia Children's Choir and enjoy a plate of spaghetti at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Sunday afternoon.
The meal, held at 1508 W. 12th Ave., included spaghetti, salad, bread and an array of homemade desserts. All donations supported the Emporia Children's Choir.
The choir was recently created by local musician and former music teacher Anna Ryan for area fourth - sixth graders. While Ryan saw ample opportunities for younger children to take part in sports and the visual arts, there were not nearly as many opportunities for those interested in music.
Ryan has a background in music, with undergraduate degrees in music and theater, a graduate degree in vocal performance and a degree in music and vocal education.
The support for the project has been "wonderful," she said, with anywhere between 15-25 children in attendance at the last few rehearsals.
"We have had kids from the Lebo area, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Americus, Emporia, children that are homeschooled," Ryan said. "I think the community has done a great job of getting the word out."
Ryan is also working with the Emporia High School music teacher Sarah Bays for the choir's first performance, set for 7 p.m. March 9, at St. Mark's.
"The concert on March 9 is in conjunction with the high school choirs to kind of fill out the concert and kind of give the younger kids that are in the choir a chance to hear what the potential is," Ryan said.
She was excited for the "constant stream of people" coming out to St. Mark's on Sunday to support the group.
"This will go a long way for providing music and stipends and polos," Ryan said. "It helps a lot, and they've done a lot with outreach as well."
St. Mark's Pastor Kent Happel said he and his congregation were very supportive of the choir, with a lot of excitement about the group. That's how the spaghetti fundraiser came together so quickly.
"When I brought [the fundraiser] up to council, I was shocked that there was no discussion whatsoever," he said. "I've not seen that many slots fill up that quickly."
Happel thanked all the volunteers that made food, and helped serve and clean-up throughout the day. Among them were members of the Emporia State University volleyball team.
"It's just amazing," he said.
Ryan said she was beyond thankful for all of the support and was looking forward to showing the choir off to the community in the coming weeks.
For more information about the Emporia Children's Choir, you can also reach Ryan at 620-481-6287 or at annaryan333@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.