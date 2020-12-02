City of Emporia commissioners discussed the latest reopening plans for White Auditorium and the Emporia Public Library during a joint study/action session Wednesday afternoon.
With ESU women’s basketball home games set for Thursday and Saturday, city officials said they were moving forward with plans to host the remainder of the season’s collegiate games and make-up dates, as scheduled. In the case of other spring sports and activities, City Facilities Manager Kevin Hanlin said things were a little more up in the air.
“We have all the events and activities that we typically have planned for the late winter and spring, except for the EVCO show, which is going to be virtual,” Hanlin said. “We’re still planning on spring graduations, The Taste, and the Flint Hills Tech auction and dinner, but who knows? It’s one of those types of situations. What the high schools and KSHSAA decide to do with tournaments is probably yet to be seen.”
Although most events were still on as planned, Hanlin said contracts had not yet been signed for the reservation of the auditorium.
“We don’t have all the contracts at this point,” Hanlin said. “Typically, contracts go out about 30 days prior to the event or activity… It’s unusual [that we proceed with events without signed contracts]. It’s something that’s happening due to COVID… Our payment as far as what we receive from the tenant is typically due prior to when the event takes place. We do have some long-time users, and ESU would be one of them, so we give them some gratitude as far as that goes.”
In closing, city commissioners advised Hanlin to send out letters in order to gain a better picture of each entity’s plans for upcoming events, with a recommendation to contact city officials as soon as a course of action is known involving set booking or cancellation.
“I think it’s a good policy for us to say, ‘Yes, we are thinking ahead of the fact, and this is what we’ve done to prepare the unit for guests this spring,” Commissioner Jon Geitz said.
In other business, City Manager Mark McAnarney provided commissioners with a brief update on the Emporia Public Library’s rules and regulations for allowing increased public entry and computer access, saying the EPL’s board planned to create a concrete outline for moving forward during its Dec. 10 meeting.
Revisiting past discussion on the situation, commissioners again said they desired to see the library back to serving the community’s needs as soon as possible considering its main source of funding.
“I think this is a broader discussion than just the library,” Geitz said. “There have been multiple city-owned facilities in the last year where the opportunity to reopen for our taxpayers has been decided on by non-elected officials. It’s a discussion that we probably need to have next summer during our budget process… do we need a policy for when a group closes due to an emergency that they need to bring that plan in front of the city commission… During COVID isn’t the right time to have those conversations, but I think those are things we need to have…”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved a purchase of asset management/work order software in the total amount of $26,699.91
^ Approved a resolution defining the city’s official boundary list
^ Tabled a memorandum of understanding regarding the construction of a new Evergy service center at 600 Road 180 until Dec. 16
^ Recognized the city's Finance Department for receiving the Government Finance Officers Association of the US and Canada’s CAFR Award. This is the 34th consecutive year the city of Emporia has received the award.
