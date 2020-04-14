The US Census Bureau officially announced the suspension of ongoing field operations Tuesday afternoon, setting a tentative resumption date of June 1.
“The US Census Bureau is adapting or delaying some of our operations to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public and make sure we get the same population counted another way ...” the release reads, in part. “In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.”
Because initial census forms were sent out as early as mid-March in some areas of the state, the bureau currently has information from approximately 700,000 households, accounting for about 52.5 percent of Kansas’ estimated residents in total. The state’s response rate currently ranks 9th in the nation, and was ahead of the national average by just over 4 percent.
Lyon County’s response rates came in slightly behind the state average at 49.8 percent, a figure which was above neighboring Chase and Greenwood counties, which have so far recorded a response rate of 46.5 percent and 40.7 percent, respectively.
The City of Emporia itself currently holds similar rates as Lyon County at large, with 48.8 percent of residents already submitting forms. When the last formal census was completed in 2010, nearly 70 percent of individuals living within the city limits responded.
“So what does the census really do for the state of Kansas and its other communities,” asked Patricia Saenz-Reyes, migrant services specialist with Emporia Public Schools during a January census workshop at the Clint Bowyer Building. “Well, you’ll see it affects and funds a whole range of things: government representation; business and industry loans; energy assistance to low-income homes; child and adult health care programs; vocational rehabilitation grants; unemployment insurance administration; child care development centers; block grants; adoption assistance; community facilities, loans and grants; crime victim assistance; public and independent housing; and career and technical education grants. So, in other words, it’s pretty important.”
For more information on the U.S. Census Bureau’s updated 2020 timeline, visit 2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html. Those still looking to respond to the census can find information on how to do so at /2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html.
