TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday became more forceful in opposing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying it’s “too late” in the coronavirus pandemic to impose them after states tailored solutions to their needs.
The Democratic governor’s latest statement came a day after she argued that federal mandates “tend not to work,” though they’ve boosted vaccination rates elsewhere. Kelly faces a difficult race for reelection next year in her Republican-leaning state, and GOP officials have been attacking the Democratic president’s mandates for weeks.
“While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly said in her latest statement.
She added: “States have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic. It is too late to impose a federal standard now that we have already developed systems and strategies that are tailored for our specific needs.”
Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican who hopes to unseat Kelly, already has brought Kansas into a lawsuit challenging a vaccine mandate for employees of federal government contractors. He promised Thursday to sue over one applying to companies with 100 or more workers.
Kelly’s statement comes as Lyon County Public Health reported 32 new positives and just six recoveries for COVID-19 Friday. The new totals caused a spike in active cases to 109, up from 84 on Wednesday. Overall, there have been 5,655 positives and 5,454 recoveries reported since March 2020 and 92 deaths. One death is pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Of the 109 active cases, 23 are considered to be breakthrough, with eight patients receiving Janssen, nine receiving Modern and six receiving Pfizer.
On Thursday, Newman Regional Health reported it was at 8% bed capacity for new inpatients, with just two available beds. The daily average for both COVID and non-COVID patients was 23, with 21 non-ICU beds and two ICU beds occupied.
Seven COVID-19 positives were collected on average, with two coming in through Express Care, on one in the emergency room, two through inpatient and two in the ICU.
Of the hospitals hospitalized COVID patients, 43 have been unvaccinated and just six have been vaccinated.
