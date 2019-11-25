The driver of an SUV was injured Monday after he was involved in an accident with both a semi truck and trailer and a passenger bus on the Kansas Turnpike.
At about 3:25 p.m., emergency crews responded to an injury accident near mile-marker 119.5 southbound on the KTA.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jeffrey Lockhart, the SUV — the driver of which had only been described as "a middle-aged man from Wichita" as of 5 p.m. Monday — was traveling southbound when he stopped in the lane of traffic for unknown reasons. A semi truck and trailer was behind him in traffic. The driver swerved to avoid a direct collision, but still struck the SUV, sending it into the ditch.
Lockhart said the driver of the SUV then began to back up so he was once again in the line of traffic and collided with a commercial bus. The bus was carrying seven passengers, none of whom sustained serious injuries.
Lockhart said the driver of the SUV is the only one who sustained serious injuries and was transported to "a nearby hospital."
The outer lane of the Kansas Turnpike is expected to re-open between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday evening.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
