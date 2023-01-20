Dorothy Wheat Goldsberry, Woodland, CA, passed away January 17, 2023, at an age of 104 years, 8 months, and 30 days.
The daughter of Jefferson and Helen Echols Wheat, Dorothy was born in Emporia on April 18, 1918. She married Delmas Clair Goldsberry, January 25, 1941. He passed away in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wilma Bixler and Virginia Renker; niece, Vicki Bixler, and nephew, Jeffrey Renker.
A wonderful mother and homemaker to her family, Dorothy was active in Cub, Boy, and Girl Scouting. In later years, she was involved in bridge clubs, her sewing guild, the First Methodist Church, League of Women Voters of Kansas, and a large social group called The Groundhogs. She was also a very loyal fan of Kansas basketball teams.
A long-time resident of Emporia, Dorothy moved to Woodland, CA, two years ago to live with her son. She is survived by her four children: Sally Overstreet, Redding, CA, Connie Christ, Sacramento, CA, Jim Goldsberry, Woodland, CA, and Steve Goldsberry, Emporia. She leaves her grandsons, James Goldsberry (Jennifer), Pleasant Hill, CA, and William Presley Goldsberry (Courtney), Lee’s Summit, MO; and her great-grandchildren, Carter and Ruby Goldsberry, Pleasant Hill, CA, and Lucas Goldsberry, Lee’s Summit, MO. She also leaves her nephew, Mike Bixler (Candy), Mabank, TX; nieces, Betty Sharp and Darla Edwards, both of Emporia, and Leslie Elcano and Helen Rogers, both of Reno, NV.
Private services are planned.
