Vincent “Leo” Thill of Eureka, Kansas, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Eureka Nursing Center in Eureka, at the age of 95.
He was born July 29, 1926, on a farm south of Olpe, to Vincent Joseph and Ann Catherine (McAntee) Thill. His childhood was spent growing up in the Madison and Hamilton areas. Leo graduated with the Class of 1944 at Hamilton High School where he was a track star, lettering all four years and going to State meets as well.
Born into a farming family it became his life’s calling, farming until he was 80 years old. He also sold MoorMan’s Feed for 22 years in the northern part of Greenwood County. There was no farmer he didn’t know, and friends were made and kept easily for him. He knew no strangers.
On June 7, 1958, Leo was united in marriage to Elsie Marie Brungardt in South Mound, Kansas. To this union, one daughter was born. Elsie preceded him in death on July 10, 2006.
Leo was proud to be a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years, attaining the rank of 4th Degree Knight. He was a founding member of the local chapter and served as Financial Secretary for 39 ½ years.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Kay and husband, Patrick Daley of Overland Park; brother, Edwin John and wife, Dodi Thill of Sun City West, Arizona; sister-in-law, Marion Thill of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and bridge partner, Lois Lyons. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elsie Marie (Brungardt) Thill; two brothers, Harold Thill and Joseph Thill; and a sister, Helen Thill.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eureka. Rosary recitation will be at 10:00 A.M., prior to service. Masks are encouraged and social distancing should be observed where possible. Interment will follow at 3:00 P.M. at Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery in Parsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to Greenwood County Hospital Foundation. Contributions may be sent in care of Koup Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 595, Eureka, KS 67045, which is overseeing arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family online at koupfunerals.com.
