Sparse offense dampened adequate pitching performances as the Emporia High baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader with Manhattan by scores of 6-0 and 7-1 Monday evening.
Manhattan 6, Emporia 0 (Game 1)
Ethan Garate threw a complete game quality start on the mound, but the Spartan bats and defense couldn’t back him up in a matinee loss.
In his seven-inning appearance, Garate allowed just two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking three. He held Manhattan batters in check throughout the first half of the game, giving up an earned run in the second and fourth.
However, a pair of fielding errors in the top of the fifth led to four unearned runs, giving Manhattan a 6-0 lead.
Emporia collected just four hits and never more than one in a single inning. Additionally, the Spartans had baserunners erased on two pick-offs, a fielder’s choice and a double play.
Kadyn Williams, Chance Gilpin, Drew Hess and Tanner McGuire combined for Emporia’s four hits.
Manhattan -- 0; 1; 0; 1; 4; 0; 0; -- 6; 7; 1
Emporia -- 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; -- 0; 4; 4
W: Horsman
L: Garate
Manhattan 7, Emporia 1 (Game 2)
Manhattan took advantage of two walks and four singles in the top of the first to take a 3-0 lead before the Spartans had a chance to bat.
Williams started on the mound for Emporia and settled in after his rocky first inning, going 5 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and five walks.
Once more, the Spartans struggled to score. Their lone run came in the third inning when Camden Kirmer hit a leadoff triple and later scored on a passed ball.
Kirmer relieved Williams on the mound in the sixth and pitched the final 1 1/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks.
Kirmer, Hess, Cam Geitz, Bobby Trujillo and Jaxon Dial each had a hit in the game.
Manhattan -- 3; 0; 0; 2; 0; 0; 2; -- 7; 8; 0
Emporia -- 0; 0; 1; 0; 0; 0; 0; -- 1; 5; 0
W: Cavender
L: Williams
The Spartans fell to 5-11 on the year. They will take on Dodge City at Soden’s Grove Park at 7 p.m. on Friday and Andover Central at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.