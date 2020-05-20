Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Friends of the Zoo and the David Traylor Zoo staff would like to thank Mike and Karen Gerleman for their recent donation of a 2019 Kawasaki Mule Utility Terrain Vehicle.
The utility vehicle will be used around the zoo for education programming, maintenance and for special events on and off site.
We cannot thank the Gerlemans enough for their generosity and donation to the Zoo.
