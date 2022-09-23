A man found guilty of rape in Lyon County District Court last month is appealing his conviction.
The appeal by Victor Cardona-Rivera, 25, was announced at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.
“There were a number of pre-trial rulings that we believe were in error,” defense attorney Frederick Meier said Friday.
Judge W. Lee Fowler sentenced Cardona-Rivera to almost 26 years in prison for six counts, including two counts of rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated battery and making a criminal threat.
Authorities say Cardona-Rivera entered a west Emporia home during Labor Day weekend of last year and threatened the victim and her young child with a weapon,
But the evidence presented in August was ”incredibly inconsistent” to Meier.
“For a man to be convicted of rape when it seems like each telling of the account changes just has to be reviewed by the appellate court,” Meier said.
Meier declined to say more, explaining he didn't want to “box in” an appellate court attorney who will be appointed to review the case.
“I would be surprised if it takes longer than 60 days,” Meier estimated. But the filing of appeal briefs might take six to 12 months.
Prosecutors needed two trials to convict Cardona-Rivera. A jury deadlocked on most charges in April, acquitting him of one aggravated battery charge. The August jury acquitted him on two out of eight counts.
Cardona-Rivera has not been moved yet to a state prison. He remained in the Lyon County Detention Center Friday.
(1) comment
No justice this guy was innocent
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.