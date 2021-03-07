The Emporia State softball team went 5-1 in the ESU 5-State Classic over the weekend, improving 10-2 on the season. The Hornets have gone 5-1 in both of their home opening tournaments.
A combination of a strong bullpen and solid at-bats served the Hornets well throughout the weekend.
The Hornets won 3-1 against Concordia - St. Paul and 9-0 in 5 innings against Minnesota State University Moorhead on Friday.
On Saturday, the Hornets shut out Missouri - St. Louis with a 1-0 win and claimed a 3-0 win over Southwest Baptist.
Sunday, ESU split the day with a 7-5 loss to Wayne State and a 5-1 win over Quincy.
The Hornets are scheduled to begin MIAA play on Friday, March 12 at Pittsburg State. First pitch of the double header is set for 2:00 p.m. in Pittsburg.
