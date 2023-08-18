Special to The Gazette
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness announced Friday a generous $500,000 challenge grant opportunity provided by the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation.
This contribution to the agency’s ongoing “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground” capital campaign marks a significant step towards the completion of a state-of-the-art, comprehensive behavioral health campus that will support the residents of East Central Kansas for years to come.
To seize this pivotal moment and maximize the impact of the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation’s generosity, CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness calls upon individuals, local businesses, and philanthropic organizations to contribute towards raising the remaining $805,993 challenge goal by July 11, 2024.
In addition to ensuring a $500,000 contribution from the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation, all contributions, no matter the size, will play a vital role in transforming lives and fostering a stronger, more resilient community.
“This challenge grant shows the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation’s dedication to supporting not only the mental health, but the overall well-being of our seven-county coverage area,” said CrossWinds Development Director Lucas Moody. “It’s a huge validation and encouragement of our ongoing efforts, but more importantly, it serves as a rallying point for all of us who are passionate about mental health advocacy and support. Our capital campaign has received incredible generosity over the past year and a half, and I want to personally invite members of our community to continue meeting this need head on.”
In 2021, CrossWinds was informed it would be losing its headquarters due to an expiring land lease. With the need to find a new home by June of 2024, the agency began an immediate period of study and community research. The result was the launch of CrossWinds’ first-ever capital campaign, “Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground.” The two-phase campaign has resulted in the purchase of two new buildings in Emporia located at 1601 State Street and 1519 Merchant Street.
With Phase One renovations on the State Street building, named the Sauder Family Center, set for completion by November 2023, CrossWinds is seeking funds to complete the renovation of its Merchant Street facility. When completed, this 18,000 sq. ft. building will host administrative offices, a hub for community training, and a base for the agency’s Assertive Community Treatment, 24/7 mental health crisis response, disaster response, and SOAR/workforce programs.
For more information about CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness and how to contribute to this challenge grant opportunity, contact Amanda Cunningham or Lucas Moody at 620-343-2211 or by emailing acunningham@crosswindsks.org and lmoody@crosswindsks.org
