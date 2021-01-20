City commissioners voted to continue Emporia’s existing mask mandate during a regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday evening, extending the related ordinance through Feb. 23.
With the county having recently extended its own health order, commissioners briefly discussed differences between the texts. When asked whether the city should consider adopting the county’s exact language — which runs through March 11 and now excludes plastic face shields and coverings in its definition of “masks” — City Attorney Christina Montgomery reminded the board of overlaps.
She added that county officials had told her their decision on plastic face shields was based on input from medical staff.
“People within the City of Emporia will still be subject to the county order,” Montgomery said. “So [the definitions] will be applicable to everyone in the county. The city does not necessarily need to mirror the language in our ordinance.”
A full copy of the ordinance can be accessed online at www.emporia-kansas.gov.
In other business, commissioners approved a bid for the installation of a new skylight and roof covering at the Emporia Public Library. The project — which totals $218,750 — will be overseen by Mitchell-Markowitz Construction and has an estimated duration of April to June.
During the meeting, commissioners also held a single executive session over proprietary business information.
