Reviewed by Jesse Lobbs
The self-help scene is a multibillion-dollar industry. There are face masks, skincare routines, candles promising to relieve tension, and ASMR playlists to unwind — not that there’s anything wrong with that if it works for you. If you visit the self-help section of a bookstore or library and you will see the powers of positive thinking touted everywhere. We’ve all been here too: something bad happens to you, and someone tells you, “just be positive” or “it could be worse.” Well, yes. It could. But that kind of acquiescence in the face of struggle helps no one. And Whitney Goodman has had enough of it.
A licensed psychotherapist of individuals and couples, Goodman pulls together her years of clinical experience with her own personal struggle. Positivity is a good thing, and a healthy version of it makes room for both hope and reality. It can become toxic when: people looking for support or validation are met with platitudes, it is used to shame people into feeling like they are not doing enough, we use it to shame ourselves for not being happy enough, or when it is used to deny our reality or gaslight others who may have legitimate concerns or questions. Although positivity is, usually, well-intentioned, this brand of concern feels more dismissive than anything else. If you have heard or felt that your brand of positivity brings you or others pain, you might want to take a look into this book.
The book starts with positivity but goes much deeper than that. Chapters like “How to Process an Emotion” and “How to Complain Effectively” delve into what emotions are and how it can be risky to not label or share our emotions and how complaining, with its bad reputation, serves a real purpose in our lives. Goodman shares anonymous stories of client experiences as well as her own challenges to illustrate how, often, people are looking for validation or affirmation. They don’t need to be told to be grateful. If they want to practice gratitude or positivity, they will get there in their own time once they have lived and experienced their very real emotions. The book recognizes that, without positivity, it is hard to know what to do when someone is struggling. Goodman offers strategies and recommendations for supporting friends, family, or coworkers without falling back into toxic positivity. The book ends with how to assess positivity, traits that are negative or positive, and a kind reminder that we are all human. Everyone is doing their best.
The self-help space is overrun with TikTok and Instagram influencers preaching good vibes. I will admit, I am sort of a self-care and self-help junkie but I notice it more and more often. When bad things happen to people, we look for what will reassure them and comfort them. I think being there, maybe even staying silent, does a good deal more for them than offering “this is how it was meant to be” or “it’ll get better.” This book was a refreshing look at a trend that continues to grow more common. There are ills in the world, and all the collected power of positive thinking will do nothing to remedy them. Good vibes only is a placebo. If we want the real deal, we all might have to work at it a little harder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.