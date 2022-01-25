24-year-old Devawn Mitchell is guilty of first and second degree murder in the March 2021 death of 64-year-old Steven Henry, Judge W. Lee Fowler ruled Tuesday afternoon at the conclusion of a bench trial.
He was also found guilty of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by bypassing a roadblock.
The rulings came after two days of testimony at the Lyon County Courthouse.
"I'm not sure what game Mr. Mitchell was playing on March 18, 2021, in Emporia, Kan., but it was a deadly game," Fowler said. "Unfortunately, there were some deadly consequences because of his acts."
Mitchell was arrested last year after he led law enforcement on a high speed chase through Emporia over the course of a few hours. Prosecutors said Mitchell had instigated the chase after he swerved in the direction of former Emporia Police officer Jordan Pacheco in the 1000 block of Commercial Street, at which point she had to swerve to avoid collision.
Pacheco made a U-turn and activated her emergency lights and sirens and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Instead, video evidence showed that Mitchell accelerated and led Pacheco on a chase through residential areas west of Commercial Street, running stop signs and endangering those around him.
About an hour later, Mitchell was observed by another officer near Sonora Drive and Prairie Street. Again, they attempted to track Mitchell's vehicle before he fled the area.
Mitchell was then observed by another officer heading southbound on Graphic Arts Road. Officers followed him to a dead end in the 300 block of Graham Street, blocking Sutton Place Road and attempted to give commands over a loudspeaker.
Defense attorney Rick Meier argued that Mitchell did not hear the commands and did not know he was under arrest. He also argued that Mitchell's speed driving down Sixth Avenue was not necessarily reckless.
"He was aware of the dangers out there and actively taking steps to prevent being a danger to anybody," Meier argued. "What it sounds like, based on the offset collision and the speed that was involved, is that suggests that he simply wasn't able to avoid the collision."
He said, if anything, Mitchell was guilty of vehicular homicide — which was not presented as an alternate charge by the state.
Fowler rebuked the claim that Mitchell did not act recklessly.
"We looked at the video and the video of the cars coming down ... Sixth Avenue," Fowler said. "[Mitchell's] got a damaged car. He's driving a car at 99 miles an hour with front end damage from hitting a tree. ... That is the definition of extreme indifference, no question about it."
Expert witnesses said when Mitchell struck Henry's pick-up truck at speeds nearing 100 mph, it forced Henry's vehicle to go airborne to the south of the roadway where the truck then struck a power pole at the driver's side door.
Henry was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures taken by law enforcement officers at the scene, bystanders and Emporia EMS.
Fowler said the first degree murder charge fit because Mitchell was also found guilty of reckless driving. He found Mitchell guilty of second degree murder because Mitchell's "extreme indifference."
A forensic scientist with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation testified Tuesday that Mitchell had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the accident.
Kayla Horst said she tested Mitchell's blood sample for around 80 compounds and alcoholic substances on March 24, 2021. No evidence of any drugs or alcohol was in his system.
The blood was collected March 18, 2021 at Newman Regional Health. Janelle DePriest testified that she followed all procedures and used a KBI test kit provided to her by law enforcement officers that day.
Mitchell remains in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 11 at the courthouse.
Should have pleaded guilty from the start, and maybe saved the victims family from having to hear some of that testimony.
