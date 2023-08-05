EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The 120 international officers representing 95 different countries who visited American Legion Post 5 this week as part of the Fort Leavenworth Command and General Staff College visit. The program allows military personnel from around the world to come together for a unique learning experience.
Dr. Megan Northup, who will join Stormont Vail Health Obstetrics and Gynecology in Emporia. Welcome to Emporia, Dr. Northup!
Emporia High golf coach Rick Eckert who was named the KCA Girls Golf Coach of the Year. Eckert has a solid record for both the boys and girls teams. Last year, the girls finished second at the Class 5A state tournament last fall, their best finish in team history. It’s not surprising to see him rack up another honor, and well-deserved. Congrats, coach!
The Lyon County Fair Board for planning another awesome fair! It’s just started, but my kids are already chomping at the bit to check out everything and asking how many time we can visit the carnival. It wouldn’t be possible without all of your hardwork! Thanks for putting this together for the community.
Ryann Brooks,
News and Online Editor
