Police Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Unlawful use of credit card, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:59 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. Fourth Ave. and Merchant St., 12:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Commercial St., 3:34 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Non-injury accident, E. Second Ave. and Union St., 9:19 p.m.
Saturday
Dangerous animal, W. Eighth and Walnut St., 8:09 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 1000 Sylvan St., 12:19 p.m.
Motor vehicle hit and run, 700 Merchant St., 12:35 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 1:07 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2200 W. 22nd Ave., 2:23 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Sixth Ave. and Merchant St., 3:22 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:51 p.m.
Sunday
Communications offense, 600 Commercial St., 12:41 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Non-injury accident, 1300 Interstate 35, 12:47 a.m.
Suspicious person, 10 S. Merchant St., 3:47 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 W. Sixth Ave., 4:03 a.m.
Drug possession, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 4:05 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:51 a.m.
Suspicious person, 1600 W. South Ave., 3:44 p.m.
Suspicious person, 1600 W. South Ave., 6:27 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 7:19 p.m.
Criminal threat, 100 E. Sixth Ave., 8:13 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2800 Lakeridge Rd., 11:20 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Trespass notice served, 400 Mechanic St., 11:30 a.m.
Lost property, location redacted, 1:37 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35, 2:25 a.m.
Traffic stop, 400 W. Highway 50, 4:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35, 9:04 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1300 KTA, Emporia, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 1300 Interstate 35, 12:47 a.m.
Battery, 100 Main St., Americus, 2:37 p.m.
Animal at large, W. Highway 50 and Road B, 3:34 p.m.
Thefts Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 9:47 a.m.
Criminal damage, 900 Chestnut St., 4:50 p.m.
Criminal damage, 700 Eastgate Plaza Dr., 12:48 p.m.
Saturday
Vehicle burglary, 400 Aspen Dr., 5:53 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 400 W. 12th Ave., 7:43 a.m.
Criminal damage, 1200 Walnut St., 4:54 p.m.
Sunday
Vehicle burglary, 500 S. Market St., 12:35 a.m.
Fuel theft, 1400 E. Sixth Ave., 9:03 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 2300 Hillcrest Dr., 11:08 a.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Theft, 3200 Road F, Allen, 4:30 p.m.
Courts
Bladimir Fiores-Hernandez, 921 Pheasant Ridge, nuisance animal, July 12
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
