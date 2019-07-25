Police Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Welfare check, location and time redacted

Unlawful use of credit card, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:59 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. Fourth Ave. and Merchant St., 12:06 p.m.

Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Commercial St., 3:34 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted

Non-injury accident, E. Second Ave. and Union St., 9:19 p.m.

Saturday

Dangerous animal, W. Eighth and Walnut St., 8:09 a.m.

Abandoned vehicle, 1000 Sylvan St., 12:19 p.m.

Motor vehicle hit and run, 700 Merchant St., 12:35 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 1:07 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 2200 W. 22nd Ave., 2:23 p.m.

Non-injury accident, W. Sixth Ave. and Merchant St., 3:22 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:51 p.m.

Sunday

Communications offense, 600 Commercial St., 12:41 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted

Non-injury accident, 1300 Interstate 35, 12:47 a.m.

Suspicious person, 10 S. Merchant St., 3:47 a.m.

Traffic stop, 500 W. Sixth Ave., 4:03 a.m.

Drug possession, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 4:05 a.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:51 a.m.

Suspicious person, 1600 W. South Ave., 3:44 p.m.

Suspicious person, 1600 W. South Ave., 6:27 p.m.

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 7:19 p.m.

Criminal threat, 100 E. Sixth Ave., 8:13 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 2800 Lakeridge Rd., 11:20 p.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Trespass notice served, 400 Mechanic St., 11:30 a.m.

Lost property, location redacted, 1:37 p.m.

Saturday

Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35, 2:25 a.m.

Traffic stop, 400 W. Highway 50, 4:16 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35, 9:04 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 1300 KTA, Emporia, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

Non-injury accident, 1300 Interstate 35, 12:47 a.m.

Battery, 100 Main St., Americus, 2:37 p.m.

Animal at large, W. Highway 50 and Road B, 3:34 p.m.

Thefts Vandalism

Police

Friday

Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 9:47 a.m.

Criminal damage, 900 Chestnut St., 4:50 p.m.

Criminal damage, 700 Eastgate Plaza Dr., 12:48 p.m.

Saturday

Vehicle burglary, 400 Aspen Dr., 5:53 a.m.

Vehicle burglary, 400 W. 12th Ave., 7:43 a.m.

Criminal damage, 1200 Walnut St., 4:54 p.m.

Sunday

Vehicle burglary, 500 S. Market St., 12:35 a.m.

Fuel theft, 1400 E. Sixth Ave., 9:03 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 2300 Hillcrest Dr., 11:08 a.m.

Sheriff

Sunday

Theft, 3200 Road F, Allen, 4:30 p.m.

Courts

Bladimir Fiores-Hernandez, 921 Pheasant Ridge, nuisance animal, July 12

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.