The utility rate increase for City of Emporia residents will be less than expected following a study session of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday morning.
Residents will see a 5 percent increase in water service, 10 percent increase for sewer and 0 percent increase for polycart trash service in 2020. Overall, this amounts to about a 6 percent increase — or about $12 more per year.
Commissioners had approved what amounted to an overall 8 percent increase in city utilities — water, sewer and trash — that would amount to roughly an extra $6 on a bill for a household using 5,000 gallons of water each month earlier this year.
At a recent study session, Finance Director Janet Harrouff had done some refiguring of the city’s utility rates to offset ongoing bond payment schedules and declining water sales. While Harrouff had recommended what would amount to an increase for some City of Emporia residents — mainly renters in multi-unit apartments and manufactured home communities — commissioners asked her to come back with some other figures.
“Every year as we’ve gone through our normal budgeting process in the summer, we’ve gone through what we’re going to need in the following year to provide the utilities the community pays the city to provide,” Mayor Jon Geitz said. “By waiting until the fall, we have three or four more months of actual data from the current year to see what our current projections are and gives us more time to give a more accurate rate increase for January.”
Geitz had previously expressed concern over not adhering to the commission’s standard five-year rate increase, but said he believed it was sufficient to fund the city’s needs for next year.
“We’ll have to revisit going the year out every year, just like always,” he said. “I think over time we’ll continue to go through this process. We’re no different than any other city. Our cost of utilities goes up every year and we have to make sure we keep those systems in place to provide those services for generations to come.”
Becker addition
Commissioners also heard an update from Bruce Boettcher and Jason Hoskinson of BG Consultants on the Waters of the United States rule, which defines all bodies of water that fall under US jurisdiction, and how that relates to needed stormwater improvements in the Becker addition.
“Back behind the Becker addition there is an ephemeral creek that really just kind of ebbs and flows with rain water,” Commissioner Rob Gilligan said. “Over the years as different rainstorms and different events have come, it’s caused more washout, deterioration and the banks of that creek continue to get deeper and wider.”
Gilligan said that means homeowners have lost land to the creek over the years as the water has encroached on their properties, forcing them to move sheds and other outbuildings. Other properties have lost trees as the creek has expanded.
Over the years the city has looked at different options, but Gilligan said the potential price tags and impacts gave commissioners pause.
BG Consultants brought several options to commissioners Wednesday, with initial estimates ranging from $2.1 - $2.75 million.
“The commission was never sure that it was in a position to go one way or the other but we’ve continued to have rainstorms and continued to have loss of the land around it and it’s just come to the point where we’ve got to do something,” he said.
With the Trump administration’s recent repeal of the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Clean Water Rule, Gilligan said the City of Emporia has reverted back to an older ruling from the 1980s which dictates on what does and does not apply as a body of water. Gilligan said the 2015 rule had been a hold up for the city, with a significant mitigation fee for changing environmental areas for vegetation and animals possible. Now, he said, things are up in the air.
“Now that those have changed under the current EPA administration, it kind of opens the door for us to look at some changes that could be beneficial to the area without having to pay the extra fees,” he said.
Commissioners have asked BG Consultants to gather information to set up a community meeting for landowners in the Becker addition to find out what their preference would be for possible work to be done in the area.
“We thought it was important, because there are a few different options,” Gilligan said.
Alley maintenance
Public Works Director Dean Grant spoke to commissioners regarding needed improvements to a number of city alleyways. Grant said the continued instances of heavy rainfall have taken a toll on alleyways, especially with city vehicles passing through before the ground has dried up.
“The more it rains the harder it is to get in, and also the more it rains, the easier it is for trash trucks and maintenance trucks to create potholes in gravel roads,” he said.
Currently, the city deals with the potholes by filling in the holes with gravel and blading them down, but the next significant rain just washes it back out.
Commissioners asked Grant to come back with a list of the areas with the most need.
Wish we would vote in people who can figure out how to do things without raising rates or taxes. There jokers always take the easy way out !
