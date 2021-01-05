Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Wednesday
Fire alarm, 1200 Commercial St., 9:16 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Corinth St., 10:14 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 600 Road 155, Emporia, 10:49 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Non-injury accident, 2300 Industrial Rd., 12:57 p.m.
Possession of methamphetamine, 500 Mechanic St., 2:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, 6th Ave. and Spring Green, 4:26 p.m.
Welfare check, Information redacted
Thursday
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Congress St., 12:20 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 100 E. 5th Ave., 12:47 a.m.
Court order violation, Information redacted
Criminal trespassing, 1600 Whittier St., 11:07 a.m.
Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 11:14 a.m.
Investigative case, 20 W. 5th Ave., 3:04 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 Prairie St., 10:18 p.m.
Friday
Public urination, 400 Commercial St., 12:52 a.m.
Suspicious person, 700 West St., 3:25 a.m.
Missing person, 300 S. Merchant St., 8:39 a.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, 400 S. Merchant St., 9:17 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 12:06 p.m.
Court order violation, Information redacted
Saturday
Overdose, Information redacted
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 12:33 p.m.
Non-injury accident, I-35 and Industrial Rd., 5:01 p.m.
Unspecified sex offense, Information redacted
Suspicious vehicle, Road 210 and Road K, Emporia, 11:38 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Commercial St., 7:37 a.m.
Communications offense, 900 Mechanic St., 9:25 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:57 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 1:07 p.m.
Parking problem, 1100 East St., 3:07 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Monday
Suicide attempt, Information redacted
Sheriff
Wednesday
Fire alarm, 1100 N. Hwy. 99, Emporia, 8:38 a.m.
Injury accident, 200 W. Hwy. 50, Emporia, 9:51 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 225 and Road F5, Americus, 6:26 p.m.
Child abuse, Information redacted
Non-injury accident, 600 S. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 10:18 p.m.
Thursday
Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 11:14 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 400 Main St., 4:12 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 100 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, 12:47 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 12th Ave. and Exchange St., 2:15 a.m.
Saturday
Welfare check, Information redacted
Injury accident, Road L and Road 130, Allen, 12:05 p.m.
Unknown medical problem, Information redacted
Traffic stop, 1800 Highland St., 11:21 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 210 and Road K, Emporia, 11:38 p.m.
Sunday
Structure fire, 1100 Road 220, Emporia, 1:27 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 200 Road 240, Americus, 7:45 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Reported by phone, 9:23 p.m.
Non-injury accident, N. Hwy. 99 and Burlingame Rd., 9:47 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Wednesday
Criminal damage, 1200 Triplett Dr., 3:21 p.m.
Criminal damage, 300 Sherman St., 5:08 p.m.
Thursday
Shoplifting, 1000 Merchant St., 3:44 p.m.
Theft - Late report, 2800 Melrose Pl., 5:10 p.m.
Criminal damage, 10 S. East St., 7:13 p.m.
Criminal damage, 300 Sherman St., 9:45 p.m.
Sunday
Criminal damage, 1200 Sylvan St., 11:56 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
