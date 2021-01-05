Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Wednesday

Fire alarm, 1200 Commercial St., 9:16 a.m.

Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Corinth St., 10:14 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 600 Road 155, Emporia, 10:49 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, 2300 Industrial Rd., 12:57 p.m.

Possession of methamphetamine, 500 Mechanic St., 2:09 p.m.

Traffic stop, 6th Ave. and Spring Green, 4:26 p.m.

Welfare check, Information redacted

Thursday

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Congress St., 12:20 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 100 E. 5th Ave., 12:47 a.m.

Court order violation, Information redacted

Criminal trespassing, 1600 Whittier St., 11:07 a.m.

Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 11:14 a.m.

Investigative case, 20 W. 5th Ave., 3:04 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 Prairie St., 10:18 p.m.

Friday

Public urination, 400 Commercial St., 12:52 a.m.

Suspicious person, 700 West St., 3:25 a.m.

Missing person, 300 S. Merchant St., 8:39 a.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, 400 S. Merchant St., 9:17 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 12:06 p.m.

Court order violation, Information redacted

Saturday

Overdose, Information redacted

Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 12:33 p.m.

Non-injury accident, I-35 and Industrial Rd., 5:01 p.m.

Unspecified sex offense, Information redacted

Suspicious vehicle, Road 210 and Road K, Emporia, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

Traffic stop, W. 12th Ave. and Commercial St., 7:37 a.m.

Communications offense, 900 Mechanic St., 9:25 a.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:57 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 1:07 p.m.

Parking problem, 1100 East St., 3:07 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Monday

Suicide attempt, Information redacted

Sheriff

Wednesday

Fire alarm, 1100 N. Hwy. 99, Emporia, 8:38 a.m.

Injury accident, 200 W. Hwy. 50, Emporia, 9:51 a.m.

Non-injury accident, Road 225 and Road F5, Americus, 6:26 p.m.

Child abuse, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, 600 S. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 10:18 p.m.

Thursday

Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 11:14 a.m.

Attempt to locate, 400 Main St., 4:12 p.m.

Friday

Traffic stop, 100 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, 12:47 a.m.

Traffic stop, E. 12th Ave. and Exchange St., 2:15 a.m.

Saturday

Welfare check, Information redacted

Injury accident, Road L and Road 130, Allen, 12:05 p.m.

Unknown medical problem, Information redacted

Traffic stop, 1800 Highland St., 11:21 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Road 210 and Road K, Emporia, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

Structure fire, 1100 Road 220, Emporia, 1:27 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 200 Road 240, Americus, 7:45 p.m.

Non-injury accident, Reported by phone, 9:23 p.m.

Non-injury accident, N. Hwy. 99 and Burlingame Rd., 9:47 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Wednesday

Criminal damage, 1200 Triplett Dr., 3:21 p.m.

Criminal damage, 300 Sherman St., 5:08 p.m.

Thursday

Shoplifting, 1000 Merchant St., 3:44 p.m.

Theft - Late report, 2800 Melrose Pl., 5:10 p.m.

Criminal damage, 10 S. East St., 7:13 p.m.

Criminal damage, 300 Sherman St., 9:45 p.m.

Sunday

Criminal damage, 1200 Sylvan St., 11:56 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

