The strain of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused local food pantries and soup kitchens to look for outside help in providing crucially-needed food supplies.
“The coronavirus has mostly impacted some of the bigger families we serve, because we have to make sure everybody gets something,” Salvation Army Captain Deb Thompson said. She said the organization is also contending with a lack of funds due to the closure of the organization’s thrift store for precautionary reasons. “When you can only afford to give one pack or box of food, it obviously won’t last as long for a family of six as it would for a family of three.”
A newsletter received by the The Emporia Gazette Tuesday listed some of the most pressing needs for the Salvation Army and other local entities. First among them was the local branch of the Salvation Army, located at 327 Constitution St, where staff are taking drive-up donations for the following items: Hamburger Helper-type meals; breakfast cereal; granola bars; breakfast bars; oatmeal; peanut butter and jelly; pancake mix and syrup, condiments such as ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles; canned fruits and veggies; canned soups, stews and chili; canned meats like tuna and chicken; beans, rice, grains and pasta; as well as spaghetti sauce.
“I would also say we’ve had about 30 - 40 more people in our pantry than we normally do,” Thompson said. “So, there are a lot of new faces, but then there are the people you see who you last saw back in 2016 or 2017 who became financially-stable, but have hit hard times again. It’s really unfortunate. Still, I really want to thank all the people that have already given us so much. It really shows how tight knit the community is when we call all come together to help during a crisis. It’s something that’s been great to see over the last couple weeks.”
Food items are taken from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Donors should ask for either Thompson or Rose Colunga at 342-3093 before making deliveries.
Elsewhere around town, Sacred Heart’s Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, located on the north side of the Parish Hall on 106 Exchange St., is looking for many of the same supplies. The shortlist includes: peanut butter and jelly; canned vegetables and fruits; whole-grain cereals; pasta; canned or plastic jars of tomato sauce; rice and beans; mac and cheese; canned tuna, ham, chicken and other shelf-stable meats; canned soups, stews and chili; canned ravioli, applesauce; shelf-stable or powdered milk; crackers; and granola bars.
Donations may be dropped off on Mondays from 4 - 6 p.m. or Thursdays from 5 - 7 p.m. in the west entrance of the Parish Hall or can be left in the food collection baskets inside the church during open hours, Monday to Friday 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. and from noon - 6 p.m. on weekends. Pre-packaged food pantry items will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4 - 6 p.m. Sundays, with a limit of one bag per household per weekend. To-go meals will also be served 11 a.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays, while supplies last. Families and individuals are welcomed to pick-up to-go meals on both days.
Additional drop-off times or donations can be arranged by contacting Kellie Vajgrt at kvajgrt@shemporia.org.
The past few weeks have allowed for other pop-up supply locations throughout The Gazette’s coverage area, including Chase County. Members of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce sent out an email Tuesday, detailing a new, community-based pantry.
“There is no income requirement,” the email said. “You do not need to pre-register, just show up between 8:30 - 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 23rd at the Flint Hills Community Church in south Cottonwood Falls. If you know of someone who would like a box, but can not get there, you may pick up a box for them. There will be canned and dry goods and frozen meat.
You will be asked the size of your household for reporting purposes only. It will be a drive-up delivery (FYI do not stop/park on the highway!!) Contact Teresa Campbell if you have questions at 620-332-4265 and follow the Facebook Group ‘Chase County Happenings” for updates.’”
The Emporia Gazette will continue to print and post similar announcements free of charge throughout the coming weeks. Those wishing to spread the word about such opportunities can email information to news@emporia.com.
The needed items are difficult to get locally or online at this time, so it isn't even a question of money to buy them, but those items being available.
