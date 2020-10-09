Members of Lyon County Public Health reported four additional positives of COVID-19 in the organization's latest update Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the area to 60. Two recoveries were additionally reported.
There is one ongoing cluster related to colleges and universities, with four active cases at this time.
A total of 1,130 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Lyon County since March. A single death was confirmed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as well Friday, bringing the total in Lyon County to 37. Four more death certificates are pending at this time.
The KDHE has now reported 65,807 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, another sharp increase in a week that saw numbers rise by the thousands after each statewide update. The KDHE typically updates its numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m.
For the latest statewide statistics, visit www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. Local numbers can be accessed at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
