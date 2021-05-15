Fred O. Windle, 91, of Olpe, Kansas died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Wellsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wellsville, Kansas.
Fred was born January 1, 1930 at his home in Hartford, Kansas with no doctor present. He was the son of Joe H. and Cora D. (Martin) Windle. Fred grew up in the Chicago Mound neighborhood and attended 8 years of school at Chicago Mound. He graduated from Emporia High School. Fred worked 34 years for Bunge Corporation, retiring on December 31, 1992 as a supervisor. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe, Knights of Columbus, served 7 ½ years on the Olpe City Council and 3 years as the Mayor. Fred enjoyed gardening, fishing and small engine repair.
On June 17, 1958 Fred married Helen T. Katzer in Greeley, Kansas. She died August 1, 2010 in Olpe. Fred is survived by: sons, Frank Windle and wife Darlene of Neosho Rapids, Kansas, David Windle and wife Jody of El Dorado, Kansas; daughters, Mary Alverson and husband John of Gardner, Kansas, Donna Bolen and husband Mark of Olpe, Brenda Robinson and husband Brian of Olathe, Kansas, Sherry Windle and Mike Colglazier of Hartford, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Oren Windle; sisters, Essie Scharenberg, Ethel Hodges and a granddaughter, Alexis Nicole Robinson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe. Father Daniel Coronado will be the Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 10:15 A.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. till the Rosary starts at the church. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Olpe.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Wellsville Health and Rehab Center and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
