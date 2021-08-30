Strong City kicked off its 150th anniversary celebration weekend with a birthday party in front of City Hall Friday evening.
Undercover, a 1980s tribute band, played on stage while citizens had the opportunity to enjoy one another’s company as well as food from Southfork Smokeshack BB and Catering and libations from Doghouse Saloon, with homemade root beer also available.
Mayor Lydia Simmons said that she and others in the community had nearly forgotten that 2021 marked the town’s 150th anniversary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided to plan a birthday party to get everybody excited and know that we’re here and get some excitement in the community,” Simmons said.
She said she wasn’t familiar with Undercover prior to planning the event but that when she reached out to the band on Facebook, it was enthusiastic about joining the party.
Traditional birthday fare was also available.
“We were thinking cupcakes and birthday cookies would be fun, super easy to hand out, just to give somebody something sweet to remember the birthday,” Simmons said.
Simmons said that 150 years was a major accomplishment for a community Strong City’s size.
“I think that the pride keeps the city going and I think with the city government showing some pride and showing that we’re in it with them, you know, maybe 150 years won’t stop us,” she said.
Simmons and her husband moved to Strong City — where he grew up — from Kansas City three years ago to raise their son because of its “small town values.”
“Everybody knows everybody and they take care of each other,” she said.
The town was founded in March 1871, originally under the name of Cottonwood Station before renaming itself Strong in 1881 and then Strong City in 1945. Simmons said that over the past 150 years, the community has become like a family.
She also said she thought that Strong City could have grown larger but that flood zones have impacted the building of new houses.
“I think if we had more houses, more nice houses, people would love to move here,” she said. “Hoping to create a little excitement to get somebody excited to build or to redo some houses.”
Even still, Simmons has high hopes for the next 150 years in Strong City’s history.
“I think we’ll grow grow bigger and we’ll get better,” she said. “Bigger, better things, I think.”
However, Strong City residents won’t have to wait 150 years for the next event similar to Friday’s. Simmons said she wanted to do something again very soon.
“We kind of want to make a Strong City Days weekend, you know, start off small this year, maybe next year too,” she said. “We decided it might be like a biannual thing where we might go a little bit bigger, better, more food trucks, just to get a tradition going.”
