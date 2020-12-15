Newman Regional Health announced Monday that, as soon as this week, the allocations of COVID-19 vaccines will start to arrive.
While it will be quite sometime before the general population begins to receive the vaccine, all of us are going to need to step up and do our part to make sure disinformation does not spread about the vaccines. We want the world to get back to normal?
Well, here’s our chance, folks.
Like most people, I’ve read some pretty crazy theories about the new COVID vaccine in recent weeks. That it causes sterility. That it’s going to implant tracking chips in us.
That it changes your genetic code. That one was my favorite and was swiftly debunked by a pair of University of Health System doctors, as reported by the Kansas Reflector, just last week.
Anti-vaccination rhetoric is dangerous when we’re not in the middle of a pandemic. I think it’s even more dangerous now, when as of Monday, we are just awaiting confirmation that 57 of our neighbors have succumbed to the virus since March.
As a journalist, I’m pretty far down the line of people who will be getting vaccinated in Kansas. But, I’m going to be getting the vaccine when my turn comes. Not just for myself, but for my family and friends, and for those in the community that I’ve never met before.
We are truly all in this together. So, if that means adding a vaccination to the list of things we need to do?
Count me in.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
