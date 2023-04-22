EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
The Chase County community for coming together and helping out their neighbors following Wednesday’s tornadic storms. Sheriff Jacob Welsh said that it was because of swift community response that more injuries weren’t suffered, and I have no doubt that’s true.
Emporia High School’s Allisyn Weiss finished first at the Wichita North diving invitational Thursday. Weiss has continued to have a stellar season this year. Congrats!
The Emporia High School boys golf team which placed fourth at the Seaman Invitational this week. Will Walker led the boys with a 75, tying for a third in individual schools.
Lori DeWinkler, who was named the new site administrator at Red Rocks State Historic Site. DeWinkler’s excitement for sharing history is so important. Here’s to a fun season!
The seven honorees added to the Emporia State Athletics Hall of Honor this week. The honorees are the 1936 Men’s Track & Field Distance Medley Relay (Duward Crooms, Norman Rhoads, Paul Bridges and Archie San Romani), Marcella Bayon, Women’s Tennis (2004-08), Josh Honeycutt, Men’s Track & Field (2008-11), Angela Mahan, Softball, (2008-11), Rainer Martens, Baseball, (1961-64), Laura Mayo, Women’s Track & Field (1997-98), and Lance Nichols, Basketball/Baseball (1957-60).
And finally, at the risk of being gauche. ... I want to extend a huge pat on the back to my team at The Emporia Gazette for their incredible showing at the 2023 Kansas Press Association Awards of Excellence. So much hard work went into these awards (there were nine first place, two second place and two third place awards altogether), ranging from writing to design to general excellence. The Gazette rocks!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.