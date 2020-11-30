Jo Ann Wernli, 71, of Gridley, Kansas, passed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center due to complications from Covid-19. She has rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.
JoAnn was born August 28, 1949 in Emporia, Kansas, to William Thomas and Ruth Lucile Edwards. She graduated from Hamilton High School, attended Kansas State University, and graduated from Emporia State University.
JoAnn was a compassionate soul who selflessly cared for the needs of others throughout her life. She was a lifelong Kansan native. JoAnn and her husband Kenneth worked tirelessly to build their Greenwood County farming and cattle operation together for 51 years. She was a beloved member of her family, church, and community. JoAnn will be greatly missed.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Judy.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; son, Brandon Wernli and wife Irene of California; brother, John Edwards and wife Jean of Hamilton, Kansas; and sister, Tammy Bartel and husband Jerald of Wyoming.
A private Celebration of Life Ceremony for family and close friends will be held later in 2021, due to current COVID pandemic concerns.
JoAnn’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an Education Scholarship Fund in her name and memory. Contributions to the JoAnn Wernli Education Fund may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
