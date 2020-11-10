Gary Koppelman first visited Emporia in 2014 when he was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. Since then, he has returned many times to what has become one of his favorite cities.
Last month, Koppelman and his wife, Beverly, brought their granddaughter, Makaila, to Emporia for a visit on their way from Michigan to Colorado. The Gazette joined the family at the David Traylor Zoo — a must-see anytime they’re in town — to catch up with Koppelman.
“Emporia is an amazing city for honoring this guy for what I was doing in the classroom,” he said. “I never thought something like that could happen for just doing my job.”
Koppelman is no longer in the classroom — he retired in 2019 after 46 years of teaching — but “just doing my job” is a modest description of his innovation and impact on students. He began his career as a middle school teacher but soon switched to teaching math, science and writing at Blissfield Elementary in Blissfield, Mich.
A firm believer in “hands-on minds-on” learning, Koppelman sought opportunities to give students multiple ways to engage with subjects. That belief led him to conceive of the Blissfield Environmental Life Lab (BELL), an arboretum and terrarium, furnished with various habitats and biomes for observation and experimentation, allowing the entire district to use as an extended classroom.
With support from the school district and the community, Koppelman spearheaded efforts to secure funding for the project and served as director until he retired.
“The community released my teaching passion,” he said, recalling the origins of the project. “The school board came to us teachers and asked if we had something we wanted to do but didn’t have the money. I had this idea and together we raised the money through grants and donations.”
BELL’s impact was immediate. Students were more engaged, curious and eager to learn. Teachers at every grade level were able to expand their curriculum to incorporate the lab. Blissfield’s science scores improved dramatically.
“It takes a community to educate a child and they came alongside,” Koppelman said. “They supported this teacher’s passion and good things happened.”
At the end of October, the BELL was renamed the Gary Koppelman Environmental Life Lab in a surprise ceremony. Several former students attended the event, including Jim Raines, a climate and space scientist for NASA at the University of Michigan, and Jodi Sterle, a swine geneticist at Iowa State University.
Koppelman mentioned both of those students while visiting Emporia a few weeks earlier. He was remembering his own fifth-grade teacher who put in a pond and bird feeders on school property. That teacher inspired Koppelman who in turn hoped he inspired his own students.
“Every student can look back and say at least one teacher helped me, at least one teacher inspired me in some way,” he said. “He was that teacher for me and I’m proud to have inspired Jimmy and Jodi.”
He would have been happy to inspire four decades of fifth grade students in Blissfield, but Koppelman’s influence extended far beyond the city. It was the environmental lab that brought him to national attention. In 2013, he won the Shell Science Teaching Award. That prize led to his nomination and induction into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.
“I never expected all of this,” he said, still appearing slightly surprised six years after his induction. “I’ve had so many opportunities to step outside my box and be a voice for teachers; I never would have tried that on my own.”
Although he is retired, the task of teaching students during a pandemic is on Koppelman’s mind. The challenge of providing experiential learning opportunities in an online or socially-distanced environment is daunting, but his advice is the same as it would be without those restrictions.
“We need to release teachers and schools so they can give students individual learning opportunities,” he said. “We can’t mass produce students and we shouldn’t teach them from a one-size-fits-all perspective. We need to give teachers time to do it their way, especially now.”
Koppelman is writing a book advocating for more parent engagement in education. He is also drumming up support for the annual National Teachers Hall of Fame fundraising auction on November 19. He is an underwriter for this year’s auction and his son, Corwin, donated several handmade pieces of jewelry for the event.
The auction is just one way to support NTHF, something he hopes Emporians recognize as important and a point of pride.
“I encourage folks here to support what this city is doing,” he said. “You have the memorial to fallen educators, the teachers hall of fame — be proud of what you have here. It’s special.”
