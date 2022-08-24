Janet Joyce Pedersen

Janet Joyce “JJ“ Pedersen (Britanik), age
82, passed away Wednesday, August 17,
2022, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. JJ
was born January 10, 1940 in Pennsylvania,
the daughter and only child of Albert A.
Britanik and Margaret Britanik (Stalmac).
She graduated high school early and with
honors. After being a stay at home mom
with her two young daughters, JJ worked as
a dental receptionist and in accounting for
Sherwin Williams.
JJ loved animals her whole life - with a special fondness
for horses, dogs and cats. Through the years, she rescued
many strays, nursed them back to health, and found them
loving “forever” homes (with at least a dozen “foster fails” that
she and her family kept). In her early years, JJ founded and
operated Larkland Kennels and Wireland Kennels in Topeka,
Kansas - with the family breeding, raising, training, hunting,
and showing for championships, AKC registered Norwegian
Elkhounds, Shetland Sheepdogs (Shelties), German Wirehaired
Pointers (Drahthaars) and Llewellin English Setters.
JJ also was an accomplished artist who enjoyed working with
watercolors, oil, charcoal, and ceramics.
For more than 36 years, JJ was blessed with a large blended
family from her marriage to Merrill Pedersen (surviving
spouse). JJ’s blessing includes a total of 4 adult children, 12
grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. JJ and Merrill loved
to travel and dance, but enjoyed visiting and dining with family
and friends most of all.
JJ’s light shined brightly - and it was fueled by her compassion
for people and animals, sense of humor, and quick wit. If you
knew her, you loved her - and “that was that” as she would say!
There will be a celebration of her life in Michigan. The family
has asked that in lieu of flowers, and in honor of JJ‘s love of
animals, individuals may send contributions to the “Friends of
the Zoo“ (sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home,
107 W. Sixth, Lebo, KS 66856).
