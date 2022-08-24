Janet Joyce Pedersen

Janet Joyce “JJ“ Pedersen (Britanik), age

82, passed away Wednesday, August 17,

2022, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. JJ

was born January 10, 1940 in Pennsylvania,

the daughter and only child of Albert A.

Britanik and Margaret Britanik (Stalmac).

She graduated high school early and with

honors. After being a stay at home mom

with her two young daughters, JJ worked as

a dental receptionist and in accounting for

Sherwin Williams.

JJ loved animals her whole life - with a special fondness

for horses, dogs and cats. Through the years, she rescued

many strays, nursed them back to health, and found them

loving “forever” homes (with at least a dozen “foster fails” that

she and her family kept). In her early years, JJ founded and

operated Larkland Kennels and Wireland Kennels in Topeka,

Kansas - with the family breeding, raising, training, hunting,

and showing for championships, AKC registered Norwegian

Elkhounds, Shetland Sheepdogs (Shelties), German Wirehaired

Pointers (Drahthaars) and Llewellin English Setters.

JJ also was an accomplished artist who enjoyed working with

watercolors, oil, charcoal, and ceramics.

For more than 36 years, JJ was blessed with a large blended

family from her marriage to Merrill Pedersen (surviving

spouse). JJ’s blessing includes a total of 4 adult children, 12

grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. JJ and Merrill loved

to travel and dance, but enjoyed visiting and dining with family

and friends most of all.

JJ’s light shined brightly - and it was fueled by her compassion

for people and animals, sense of humor, and quick wit. If you

knew her, you loved her - and “that was that” as she would say!

There will be a celebration of her life in Michigan. The family

has asked that in lieu of flowers, and in honor of JJ‘s love of

animals, individuals may send contributions to the “Friends of

the Zoo“ (sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home,

107 W. Sixth, Lebo, KS 66856).

