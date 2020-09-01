Jeremy Clingenpeel will replace Leonard Hernandez as chief executive officer at Coffey Health System on September 28. Clingenpeel brings 17 years of healthcare administration in western Kansas and northwest Oklahoma. Hernandez resigned to accept the position of President and CEO of Susan B. Allen Hospital in El Dorado.
“When Leonard came to Coffey Health System, he inherited a $4.5 million deficit. Five short years later, we have financial stability—along with national accreditation and a long list of awards and accolades,” said Board Chair Jodi Thomas. “We can never thank Leonard enough for everything he has done. As the selection committee reviewed candidates, it was clear that Jeremy has the experience and leadership skills to take the baton and lead Coffey Health System forward.”
As CEO at both Satanta District Hospital and Hamilton County Hospital (both in western Kansas), Clingenpeel led health systems similar to Coffey Health System: critical access hospitals, with long-term care facilities, and physician clinics. He is finishing a seven-year tenure at Satanta. Prior to that he was CEO at Hamilton County (Syracuse) for two years. His experience in healthcare finance includes terms as chief financial officer at Drumright Regional Hospital in Oklahoma and Greeley County Hospital in Tribune.
He holds a Master of Science Degree in Health Care Administration from Oklahoma State University, a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma, and an Associate’s in Business Administration from Northern Oklahoma College.
Clingenpeel and his wife, Doris, have three children: Preston, Anna Belle, and Avree. They are all active in the community including church and youth group, love outdoor water sports, baseball, football, volleyball, and cheer.
“We are all excited to come to such a welcoming community that already feels like family,” says Clingenpeel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.