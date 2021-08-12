The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted to change course and require universal masking in district buildings during a four-hour long session Wednesday evening.
The motion passed 6-1, with Mike Crouch opposed.
The new policy was based upon updated recommendations from the district’s COVID Advisory Board with guidance from Lyon County Public Health. The policy also includes optional masks for those participating in sports and activities, required masks for attendees at sporting events and optional masks during recesses.
On July 28, the board had voted to require masks only for students 11 and younger. However, based upon the rising case count in the county, the state and the country at large, the majority of the board decided that universal masking would be the best way to keep students in school, as it would reduce the number of required quarantines and positive tests.
“My goal is to get all kids in school and keep them, and I think as parents that’s what we really want,” said board president Art Gutierrez. “We want our kids in school five days a week.”
Melissa Ogleby pointed out that she made a nearly identical motion in the July 28 meeting, although it failed then due to lack of a second.
“I think the best way to get kids in school and keep them there is a universal mask mandate,” she said.
Grant Riles tried to assuage the concerns of parents who were opposed to universal masking by reminding them that the mask mandate wasn’t permanent and that it could be removed once it was appropriate to do so. He also expressed his reluctance to implement a mask mandate but said that he knew it was the right thing to do.
“It’s not something that anyone of us want to do, but I think it’s something that we have to do at this point,” he said. “The numbers in the community are just exploding the last few days and couple weeks.”
Jeremy Dorsey said his perspective had been shaped by his experience working as an attorney with kids who had been truant during the last school year. The vast majority of them were remote learners and Dorsey said that not having students physically present in school made it too easy for them to fall into truancy.
“I think the result is, if we do universal masking, kids who are exposed to COVID are going to end up being able to probably stay in the building longer,” he said. “ … I kind of get the feeling that if we don’t do universal masks, I’m in a position where the other result is going to be some kid is not going to be in the building. And in that sense, I think maybe public health has us in the corner. But I can’t kind of shake that, you know, that maybe the kid’s not going to be in the building and maybe being in the building and wearing masks and being uncomfortable is better than not being in school.”
Crouch, the lone board member to vote against the universal masking requirement, said that he had “thought and prayed and honestly not slept on this issue a lot.” He acknowledged that mask mandates were incredibly polarized and politicized and that the decision “weighs on all of us heavily.” For him, ultimately, his vote came down to allowing parents to choose for their children.
“I think that it’s time for us to step back and return that decision-making to the public and ask them that they need to start taking some personal responsibility and make decisions about what’s best for themselves, their families and their children,” he said.
While the vote to impose a universal mask mandate came near 11 p.m., the debate began well before the meeting’s 7 p.m. call to order as a group of protesters with signs gathered outside the Mary Herbert building chanting, “No more masks.”
They later filed into the meeting, which started with 17 individuals representing both sides addressing the school board during a nearly hour-long public comment session. Six spoke out in favor of universal masking while 10 expressed anti-masking opinions and another speaker related concern over critical race theory.
Even those who didn’t approach the podium for public comment made their opinions known, as most speakers were applauded by those who supported them once their time was complete. At one point, a speaker’s mention of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elicited sardonic giggles from some in the audience, drawing a stern reproach from board member Jeremy Dorsey.
Daryn Bontrager, owner of Do-B’s, reminded the school board that his restaurant had demonstrated the utmost responsibility with regard to its patrons’ safety throughout the pandemic at great cost to the business. From that perspective, he shared his personal experiences as a parent and why he opposed mandatory masking.
“We decided to homeschool our kids last year,” he said. “We had a new student kindergartener entering the system who had a speech delay. A mask mandate forced him not to see lips moving or understanding the structure of words, which would be very problematic. The lesson learned was how critical seeing the mouth of the speaker was and understanding the word structures for producing the correct sound in order to make the word sound correct. Had he been subject to wearing masks, he would not have been successful at all. I have no doubt.
“Our 9-year-old struggles with respiratory issues from having fought recurrent croup as a younger child and is still prone to respiratory issues due to the scarring on his lungs. Wearing a mask generally gives him great anxiety as his breathing is restricted.”
Erica Huggard, president of the Emporia National Education Association and an Emporia High School science teacher, said she didn’t particularly want to be addressing the school board Wednesday night, nor did she want to return to teaching in a mask, nor did she want to teach kids who were wearing masks.
“But this isn’t about what we want,” she said. “We also don’t want to sub on our lunch. We don’t want to teach on our plan period. We don’t want to teach two classes at the same time. We don’t want to teach remotely. We did all these things last year, and if it’s necessary, we’ll do them again. We will forgo our wants because when action is needed, we step up, as our wants cannot replace what we must do.
“Emporia NEA believes in the quality of public education for every child. We know kids need and do best when they are physically in our schools. But given our current reality, it is becoming clear that universal masking is now necessary to make this sustainable. We, the teachers, would like to ask our community to please stop making this political because it’s not. Please stop making this about only your child because it’s not. Please stop. These decisions are not easy and even though masks are inconvenient, the fact is, they are simply a way the district can protect staff and students while providing your child a quality education during a pandemic.”
During the meeting, the school board also:
Received an update from McCownGordon regarding the construction projects in the district.
Approved the maximum guaranteed price of $6,261,827 for the construction on Logan Elementary. The estimated start of construction will be Nov. 2021 with work expected to be completed in Oct. 2022.
Reviewed the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 to be published in The Gazette. The public hearing for exceeding the revenue neutral rate will be held at 7:05 p.m. on Sept 8, with the public hearing on the budget to follow that same evening.
