Onalee Nicklin is best known for her fantasy or storybook pencil drawings, often depicting children as mermaids, elves or characters in a story. In the past year, however, she has put in many hours with colored pencils drawing birds.
“Ava: A Year of Adventure in the Life of an American Avocet” was a project for the Kansas Wetlands Education Center at Cheyenne Bottoms near Great Bend, Kansas. The 32-page illustrated, full-color book, written with grades 4 - 6 in mind, but suitable for all ages as a book of art and an introduction to a shorebird that spends part of its annual migration in Kansas, includes a glossary of scientific words and educational lessons on wetlands conservation, as well as Nicklin’s detailed drawings and/or photographs of 33 different bird species.
The author of the book is Mandy Kern, a former Emporian, and the publisher is Tracy Million Simmons of Meadowlark Press, also based in Emporia. The three met many years ago as members of the Emporia Farmers Market where Kern and Nicklin sold produce and Simmons was the market manager.
When Kern moved to Great Bend to take the position of Program Specialist at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, she came up with the idea of writing a children’s book. The American Avocet is the bird depicted on the logo of KWEC, and it is one of 41 species of shorebirds that has been observed at Cheyenne Bottoms. She approached Simmons, whom she knew had experience publishing books, and Nicklin, whose artwork she had long admired.
Nicklin says the combination of the pandemic and the winter season provided plenty of hours to illustrate the book from Kern’s notated storyboards.
“One hard thing for me was remembering the constraints. Most of the time I am just drawing what I want, however I want,” Nicklin said. “But for this project I kept having to remind myself of things like all of these things must go on this page to go with the story and you can’t put that there because that’s where the text goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.