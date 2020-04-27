The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, announces the quarterfinalists, including Emporia Main Street, in the 2020 “America’s Main Streets” contest. As the lifeblood of our cities and towns, Main Streets play an important role in the long-term success of communities and help build a sense of place. Ensuring the survival and vitality of our Main Streets is important now more than ever before, as many across the country stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Independent We Stand invites the public to take action and play a role in the survival of Main Streets by voting online for their favorite quarterfinalist and moving a deserving Main Street one step closer to the cash grand prize of $25,000.
Emporia Main Street has built a solid foundation as a leading community and economic development entity in the region. With their Historic District creating substantial redevelopment results, being involved in 40 plus events annually, and their Community Initiated Development action plan encouraging new infill development and the elimination of dilapidated properties, you can see the impact their organization makes.
Through the COVID-19 crisis, Emporia Main Street has continued their leadership within the Emporia community and region. Their partnership with Newman Regional Health to organize a mask drive for the Hospital has ignited hundreds of volunteers to take to their sewing machines and produce over 5,000 masks that have been donated to healthcare workers and patients.
In addition to helping procure PPE, Emporia Main Street has collaborated with KVOE, The United Way of The Flint Hills, and The Emporia Community Foundation to create the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund. This initiative supports the needs of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Woodson counties surrounding COVID-19 relief.
“We are so very honored to qualify as one of the quarterfinalist in the America’s Main Streets Contest”, said Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street. “We still have a lot of work ahead to produce a sustainable community with jobs, development, and economic diversity. However, making the Top 25 is just another testament to how awesome our community is and it shows what we can achieve when we all come together”.
More than 616,000 total votes were cast for 160 entrants during the nominations phase.
2020 quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:
· Chattahoochee Main Street, Chattahoochee, Fla.
· Downtown Bedford, Bedford, Pa.
· Downtown Canton Georgia, Canton, Ga.
· Downtown Jeffersonville, Jeffersonville, Ind.
· Emporia Main Street, Inc., Emporia, Kan.
· Fernandina Beach Main Street, Fernandina Beach, Fla.
· Historic Downtown Hope, Hope, Ark.
· Historic Downtown Ripon, Ripon, Wis.
· Historic Downtown Snohomish Association, Snohomish, Wash.
· Jacksonville Main Street, Jacksonville, Ill.
· LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation, LaBelle, Fla.
· Larned Main Street, Larned, Kan.
· Main Street Altus, Altus, Okla.
· Main Street Fort Pierce, Inc., Fort Pierce, Fla.
· Main Street Hayward, Hayward, Wis.
· Main Street Homer, Homer, La.
· Minden, Louisiana, Minden, La.
· NewTown Macon, Macon, Ga.
· Osborne Main Street, Osborne, Kan.
· Pittsfield's Historic Courthouse Square, Pittsfield, Ill.
· Public Square, Columbia, Ky.
· Quincy Main Street, Quincy, Fla.
· Springhill Main Street, Springhill, La.
· Sweetwater Main Street, Sweetwater, Tenn.
· Sykesville Main Street, Sykesville, Md.
Semifinalist voting begins April 27 and runs through May 24. Visit https://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/51 to be taken directly to vote for Emporia Main Street. You can vote more than once!
The top 10 semifinalists will be announced May 25. The winner of the 2020 “America’s Main Streets” contest will be announced June 2 followed by a “Main Streets Make Us Better” celebration planned to occur on or near the Fourth of July, when the winner will announce how the prize money will be used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.